Star Wars: The Bad Batch Producers Speak Out on Boba Fett's Connection to Main Character and Future Appearance

Star Wars: The Bad Batch returns today with the first two episodes of its second season on Disney+, continuing the journey of Omega and her clone brothers. The Bad Batch's first season revealed that Omega is different from other clones. That's not only because of her gender but because she's one of only two clones not modified and artificially aged for service in the Grand Army of the Republic. The other is "Alpha," better known as Boba Fett. With Boba Fett's return to prominence in the Star Wars universe as of late, it's natural that fans might wonder if the two clone children of Jango Fett might meet at some point. However, The Bad Batch's producers aren't rushing into any such meeting.

"I think a lot of people want that because they are brother and sister but it's important for her, at this point in her life, and where her journey is – she's at a very different place than where Boba is right now," executive producer Jennifer Corbett tells The Direct. "So we just really wanted to focus on her growth and her interactions with her found family versus the trajectory that Boba's currently on. But, you know, never say never."

Could Omega from Star Wars: The Bad Batch meet Boba Fett?

Of course, we don't know what Omega's future holds. She may outlive the Empire and go on to meet Boba Fett as an adult. If that's the case, her voice actor, Michelle Ang, tells ComicBook.com that she'd be eager to play the role, though she doesn't want Omega to grow up too fast.

"The true answer is absolutely I would love to go on that journey of Omega but I would also have to say that I don't want her to grow up too fast," Ang said. "Season 1 to 2 was a big jump, it was a good jump, but the journey that she is on as an adolescent and as a dawning identity of who she is, but also who clowns are how the Bad Batch and her brothers fit into how the Empire and the world view clones, I don't want to rush that. I think that's incredibly juicy and exciting. Maybe this is a bit fatalistic of me; I think as everyone grows into adulthood, there's a certain element of jadedness and I think Omega's superpower, at least at this point, is the fact that she isn't, so she has really novel ways to view quite adult themes and that's been a joy. I think that's a nice voice for Omega currently, and then Star Wars world, so I wouldn't want her to lose that too fast."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch's second season premieres today on Disney+. The series' first season is also streaming now on Disney+.