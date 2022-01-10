Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Releases Black Krrsantan and More Character Posters

Lucasfilm has released new Star Wars character posters inspired by The Book of Boba Fett‘s second episode, “Chapter 2: The Tribes of Taooine.” They include one for Black Krrsantan, the Wookie bounty hunter who made his live-action debut in the episode. Prior to The Book of Boba Fett, Black Krrsantan (here’s how to pronounce that name) has only appeared in Marvel’s Star Wars comics, beginning with 2015’s Darth Vader #1. He has close ties to certain other popular Marvel Star Wars characters and his introduction could be setting the stage for the debut of one of them: the cunning rogue archeologist Doctor Aphra.

Another poster features Black Krrsantan’s employers, two unnamed Hutt twins who are Jabba the Hutt’s cousins. These cousins are staking their claim on Jabba’s former holdings, which Boba Fett now calls his. The twins seem to have Hutt law on their side, as well as the intimidating Wookie, in staking their claim.

The Hutt Clan are major players in the Star Wars underworld, claiming an entire region of the galaxy as Hutt Space and operating many illegal businesses across multiple worlds. It’s unclear why the Hutts didn’t dethrone Bib Fortuna from Jabba’s throne (unless he was their puppet), but Boba Fett isn’t going to relinquish his new position as daimyo without a fight.

Finally, there’s a poster for two of the Tusken Raiders that found Boba Fett after his escape from the sarlacc. He was first a slave, but flashbacks show him earning the respect of the Tusken tribe and eventually teaching them how to defend themselves from the Pyke train that was traveling through their land. The poster features the Tusken tribe leader and the Tusken who trained Boba Fett in fighting with a gaffi stick, eventually leading to Boba Fett forging one for himself. You can see more of the Tuskens in action in recently released concept art from the episode.

Temuera Morrison, who plays Boba Fett in the series, teased big surprises to come in the remainder of the season. “Yes, full of surprises,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “The Book of Boba ‘full of surprises’ series. Yeah, we’ve got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!”

What do you think of these new character posters for Black Krrsantan, the Hutt twins, and the Tuskens? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. The Book of Boba Fett debuts new episodes on Wednesdays on Disney+. "Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine" is streaming on Disney+ now.