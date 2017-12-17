‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Opening Weekend Box Office Is $220 Million

Star Wars is once again dominating the box office as Star Wars: The Last Jedi is estimated to bring in $220 million in its opening weekend at the box office.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will become only the fourth film in history to earn over $200 million in its opening weekend. The others are Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $247.9 million in its record-breaking opening weekend, Jurassic World with $208.9 million, and Marvel’s The Avengers with $207.4 million.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi earned $104.8 million on Friday, which making it only the second movie in history to earn more than $100 million on its first day. Star Wars: The Force Awakens earned $119 million on its first Friday in 2015.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi earned $45 million in early Thursday night screenings, the second highest preview night gross ever behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $57 million the night before it officially opened.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is easily outpacing last year’s Star Wars release, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which was the franchise’s first standalone movie. Rogue One opened to $155.1 domestically.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is projected to earn $425 million worldwide in its opening weekend, which would make it one the top five global opening weekends of all time (not accounting for inflation).

Globally, Star Wars: The Force Awakens earned $2.1 billion in total and Rogue One earned $1.1 billion.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters. Its sequel and the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX, will release in theaters on December 20, 2017. The next standalone Star Wars movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, opens in theaters on May 25, 2018.