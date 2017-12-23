‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ To Dominate Holiday Weekend At The Box Office

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is expected to dominate the Christmas weekend at the box office.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi earned $24.7 million from 4,232 location in its second Friday at the box office, bringing its domestic box office total to $321.3 million after eight days. That puts the film 27 percent behind its predecessor and all-time leader Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $440 million after eight days in 2015, and 26 percent ahead of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is expected to hit the $400 million mark domestically by the time by the end of the four-day Christmas weekend.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi earned $220 million in its opening weekend, becoming only the fourth film in history to earn over $200 million in its opening weekend. The others are Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $247.9 million in its record-breaking opening weekend, Jurassic World with $208.9 million, and Marvel’s The Avengers with $207.4 million. Last year’s Rogue One earned $155 million in its opening weekend.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was also only the second film in history ot earn $100 million on its first day, $104 million in total, after Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $119 million on its first day in 2015.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi earned $45 million in early Thursday night screenings, the second highest preview night gross ever behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $57 million the night before it officially opened.

Worldwide, Star Wars: The Last Jedi opened to $450 million. The film’s worldwide total now stands at $635 million.

Globally, Star Wars: The Force Awakens earned $2.1 billion in total and Rogue One earned $1.1 billion.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters. Its sequel and the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX, will release in theaters on December 20, 2017. The next standalone Star Wars movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, opens in theaters on May 25, 2018.