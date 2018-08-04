Star Wars: ‘Brick’ Parody Mocks Fans Attempting ‘The Last Jedi’ Remake

Fans have taken to social media to air their grievances and crafted online petitions in the months since The Last Jedi was released, with one group of former Star Wars fans going so far as to start a campaign to raise funds to be used to craft a remake of the film. Another group of fans, on the other hand, created a short film that not only serves as a parody of Brick, a film by Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson, but also pokes fun at the film’s detractors. Check out Star Wars: Revenge of the Incels above.

YouTube user DanaJamesJones uploaded the video, which was described, “We love Rose in The Last Jedi so in response to Kelly Marie Tran deleting her Instagram posts because of online harassment, we made this parody about the people that want to remake The Last Jedi.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Revenge of the Incels (which is a portmanteau of “involuntary celibates”) offers an exaggerated version of the more vocal detractors of The Last Jedi. The short depicts the critics who were most offended by the prominence of female characters, including Rose Tico and Admiral Holdo, while also recreating iconic characters and moments from the high school-set neo-noir Brick.

The film doesn’t only serve as a send-up of the film’s critics, but also includes references to other prominent components at Lucasfilm like JJ Abrams, Kathleen Kennedy, and former Solo: A Star Wars Story directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Following the release of The Last Jedi, former fans of the franchise were quick to take to social media to express their disappointment with the film, with series newcomer Kelly Marie Tran taking a brunt of the criticism. The toxicity of comments directed at the actress exceeded beyond criticisms regarding the film, but also sparked an overwhelming amount of sexist and racist comments. The actress ultimately deleted her social media accounts, leading Johnson, Mark Hamill, and other members of the cast and crew to show their support for Tran.

In June, the campaign to create a Last Jedi remake launched, which was immediately met with mockery.

“This is a campaign to provide Disney an opportunity to course correct with the Star Wars franchise. The fans are completely divided and the core goal of Star Wars has been abandoned,” the campaign’s site reads. “The goal is to not make one half of the fandom happy over the other, it is to make a film that the fandom in general as a whole enjoys. The hero archetype’s of the original films is what made these so great, it made characters that everyone could relate to regardless of their background and beliefs. No longer having this core element along with poor storytelling, has made the franchise divisive and in disarray.”

Regardless of any criticisms he received, Johnson will be crafting his own trilogy of films and Tran will star in Episode IX, which hits theaters in December of 2019.

What do you think about this parody? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

[H/T YouTube, DanaJamesJones]