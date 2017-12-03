Mark Hamill Says Star Wars Movies “Made For Children”, Cast Divided Over Porgs

The porgs in Star Wars: The Last Jedi are popular among fans, being offered in multiple different forms of merchandise. But when it comes to the cast, not everyone is on board with the creatures.

When the new animals were brought up on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the cast was divided on their porg positions, with director and writer Rian Johnson quick to chastise whoever wasn’t fond of them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When we would bring the puppet out on set, that’s when I first got my inkling because the work would stop on set and half the crew would be like, ‘Oh, that’s so adorable,’” Johnson said. “And half the crew would be kinda giving it the side eye a little.”

Asked who doesn’t like the porgs, Boyega raised his hand, an admitted porgnostic.

“I just naturally don’t like them, I don’t,” Boyega said. “I went on the [Millennium] Falcon and there was a hole and then there was, like, little porgs all bunched together, and then there were big ones. I got itchy.”

When Kimmel asked about the “porg hole,” Boyega confirmed they minor spoiler to Johnson’s chagrin.

“They had the puppets blinking and all that kind of stuff. I’m not into it.”

But Oscar Issac revealed he is “pro-porg,” eliciting cheers from the audience and a handshake from Johnson.

Kimmel joked with Serkis about whether the motion capture actor wanted to play a porg, who said he had to back out from his plan to portray the animal because the storyline didn’t go in the direction he wanted it to.

“People forget that these movies were made for children,” said Mark Hamill. But Kimmel was quick to correct him, saying they were really made for middle-aged nerds.

Porgs have the potential to be the next Jawas or the next Ewoks, but based on the early reactions from fans who haven’t even seen the movie yet, it seems like the potential for them to remain fan favorites is pretty strong.

We’ll find out if the actual movie can sway people either way when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.