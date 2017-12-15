‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Just Got an Official Cosmetics Collection

(Photo: Cargo Cosmetics)

Cargo Cosmetics teased that they would be releasing an official Star Wars cosmetics collection inspired by The Last Jedi months ago, and they delivered just in time for the premiere of the film on December 15th. The collection includes:

• Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi Eyeshadow Palette (Light Side): $28

• Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi Eyeshadow Palette (Dark Side): $28

• Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi The Resistance Lengthening Mascara: $20

• Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi The First Order Volumizing Mascara: $20

• Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi Leia Organa Compact Mirror: $28

• Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi BB-8 Compact Mirror: $28

• Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi Rey Compact Mirror: $28

• Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi Captain Phasma Compact Mirror: $28

The entire Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi Collection from Cargo Cosmetics is available at Kohl's while supplies last. Apparently, this is a limited edition collection, so when it's gone it's gone.

Keep in mind that Kohl's is running several Cyber Monday promotions at the moment. You can save an extra 20% using the code BUYNOW20 at checkout. You can get $10 off an order of $50 or more using the code MONDAY, and free shipping is available with purchases of $25 or more. This is a perfect Star Wars makeup storm, so jump on it while you can!