‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Deleted Scene Shows Rose Bite Back

Now that the home video release for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is available, fans are able to watch the many deleted scenes that have been packaged with the film.

One in particular features Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico taking a bite out of the First Order… quite literally. Check it out in the clip above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The scene takes place after Rose, Finn, and DJ are caught in their attempts to infiltrate Supreme Leader Snoke’s ship, the massive Supremacy, attempting to shut down their hyperspace tracking mechanism. After DJ is revealed to have sold out his former allies, General Hux takes a moment to taunt the Resistance fighters by stroking Rose’s cheek.

Of course, Rose doesn’t play games and promptly bites the crap out of him.

Though she does a spitting motion, it almost seems like it’s just a simple palette cleanser and not like she’s actually spitting a chunk of his finger out. It would have been awesome if Hux actually had his finger bitten off in this moment, and would be par for the course for Domnhall Gleeson‘s character.

In the commentary track for the film, writer and director Rian Johnson explains that the sequence of the Resistance members attempting to infiltrate the First Order ship was drastically cut down in order to continue of the momentum into the film’s final act. With Rey coming aboard and having her epic standoff with Snoke, followed by the battle with the Praetorian Guard, there wasn’t time to slow down the action.

He also spoke about this section with Entertainment Weekly while addressing the deleted scenes.

“Sneaking through the mega-destroyer, there’s some really fun stuff in there,” Johnson said. “It just made me laugh every time I saw it. But you can see very obviously when you watch the movie as a whole, there’s no way you would want to slow down at that part of the film to play that whole section.”

Unfortunately Hux won’t be missing a few digits when we see the character return for Star Wars: Episode IX, but maybe Rose will finally finish the job if they have another confrontation.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now available on digital HD and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on March 27th.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!