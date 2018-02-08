Star Wars: Mark Hamill Says “You Can’t Please Everybody” to Fan Divisiveness

The Last Jedi was easily one of last year’s most-anticipated films around the world, with a majority of fans expressing their admiration over the bold new territories writer/director Rian Johnson explored, particularly in regards to the film’s treatment of Luke Skywalker. Actor Mark Hamill has regularly defended the film and Johnson’s decisions, yet a vocal minority continues to voice their displeasure over the film. The actor recently reminded audiences that, whether it be The Last Jedi, Solo or the prequels, you can’t make everyone happy.

“This is the only franchise where, if you go on Twitter, they say, ‘If such and such happens, I am so out.’ So now they’re speculating about things they don’t want to see,” Hamill shared with Entertainment Tonight. “It surprises me, but, look, you can’t please everybody. You just have to try and make the best story you can. I was sort of taken aback by it, but, who knows? Not everybody likes broccoli. Some people like carrots or Brussels sprouts better. That’s just the way life is.”

Star Wars fans are some of the most passionate fans on the planet while also somehow being the first ones to criticize every new development in the overall saga. With the debut of The Force Awakens, fans claimed director J.J. Abrams gave them a film too similar to the original trilogy. With The Last Jedi, fans took issue with Johnson pushing the film into uncharted territories. Given comments he made prior to the film’s release, Hamill has had to defend the ultimate direction the story took.

“I was amazed at the complexity of it, that it was so challenging, the range of emotions, every color in the pallet,” Hamill shared during a BAFTA Q&A session. “Mine happened to be of a darker hue.”

“That was part of the challenge with the character of Luke,” Johnson added. “It felt like I couldn’t have him on the island because he’s a coward or he’s giving up. He had to have an active reason he was there. His reason is, he genuinely believes the Jedi are a hindrance to the galaxy. And so he actually turns it into this kind of heroic act he’s taken on his shoulders of, he knows his friends are suffering and he’s making the choice to do the most painful, difficult thing for him, which is take himself out of the fight.”

“Well, you have to trust someone,” Hamill confirmed. “As long as I was able to express my reservations about Luke — because you can’t help but feel some measure of ownership like ‘Luke wouldn’t say that,’ or ‘Luke wouldn’t do this,’ — but once we had that conversation, my job was to wipe out what Mark Hamill wants and do my best to realize Rian’s vision.”

The Last Jedi is in theaters now and is expected to arrive on Blu-ray in March. Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25.

