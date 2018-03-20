‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Watch Mark Hamill’s Last Day on the Millennium Falcon

It’s @HamillHimself‘s last day on the Millennium Falcon. But no one’s ever really gone… right? #TheLastJedi is available now on Digital HD, 4k Ultra HD and #MoviesAnywhere. On Blu-ray™ March 27th. pic.twitter.com/PXxlTRzJxs — Star Wars (@starwars) March 20, 2018

The latest film in the Star Wars saga might have served as the end of an era for Luke Skywalker, but behind the scenes it was a homecoming for the actor who brought the character to life.

Lucasfilm released a brand new clip of Mark Hamill on the set of the Millennium Falcon in promotion of the Blu-ray release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, showing the actor’s response to reprising his legendary role once more.

“I’m seeing it through different eyes now,” Hamill says as he paces the halls of the Falcon’s set. “And everyone says this, they said ‘it all seems so much smaller when you were there.’”

The new documentary coupled with the home video release, The Director and the Jedi, has shown more of Hamill’s emotional experiences on set. And while it’s intriguing to see his return, it’s also bittersweet in the context of the film’s narrative. Hamill walks around the set of the Falcon as if he’s saying goodbye for the last time.

“The whole experience has been so completely unanticipated,” Hamill says. “I’m able to appreciate it in a way I didn’t the first time around. It’s just amazing that it’s still so vibrant in people’s minds, that they still care.

“It’s like closing up a house and moving somewhere else, soaking it all in and knowing that you’re not going to be back.”

While this clip appears to be unique to Lucasfilm’s social media channels, The Director and the Jedi is packed with many moments like this that will make even the most steeled fans’ eyes tear up.

Seeing Hamill sneak into to Frank Oz’s rehearsal with the Yoda puppeteers and watching his reaction when he hears the Jedi Master’s iconic voice is an emotional scene. Their warm embrace after Oz realizes his friend is standing by is also heart warming.

There’s also behind-the-scenes footage of Hamill filming the scene where he watches the Jedi Temple burn after his confrontation with young Ben Solo. It appears to take its toll on him, as Hamill seems to be breaking down on the set of the film.

And while Hamill might not be picking up his laser sword to take the battle to the First Order in Star Wars: Episode IX, Luke Skywalker said it himself when he had his fateful reunion with Leia Organa:

“No one is ever really gone.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now available on Digital HD, and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on March 27th.