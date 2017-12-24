Here’s the Story Behind Poe’s Necklace in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

As popular as Poe Dameron is in the new Star Wars trilogy, the character has been further fleshed out in various different Marvel Comics. And Star Wars: The Last Jedi respects the character’s history with one specific prop.

You might have noticed that Poe Dameron wears a chain with a ring attached around his neck. Lucasfilm Story Group executive Pablo Hidalgo confirms the item’s meaning in Star Wars: The Last Jedi – The Visual Dictionary.

“Poe wears the wedding ring of his late mother, Shara Bey, on a necklace, waiting to share it someday with the right partner.”

Shara Bey might sound familiar to comic book fans as she was the main character of the first Marvel story set in continuity after the events of Return of the Jedi.

Shattered Empire by Greg Rucka, Marco Checchetto, Andres Mossa, and Joe Caramagna showed the Rebellion’s attempts to thwart the Emperor’s drastic contingency plan after his death, known as Operation: Cinder.

Shara Bey and her husband Kes Dameron help Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Han Solo, and other members of the Rebellion to help stop the Emperor’s efforts to destroy hope in the galaxy, thwarting the destruction of Naboo. Bey even accompanies Luke Skywalker to procure two saplings of a Force-sensitive tree that were stored in the Emperor’s vault.

After her missions with the Rebellion, she retired from active duty and made a home on Yavin 4, where she planted one of the saplings that Luke gifted her and raised her child alongside Dameron.

Poe was born on Yavin 4 before the Battle of Endor, being raised in the thrall of the Rebellion. It makes sense that he would follow in his parents’ footsteps and join the Resistance, serving under Leia.

These sort of touches are what make the Story Group important to the new Star Wars canon. Before the events of books, comics, and video games used to exist in a vacuum, but now they tend to have varying amounts of importance as certain details are referenced on the big screen.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters everywhere.