Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson Still Hoping to Direct The Mandalorian Episode Despite Schedule Conflict

Rian Johnson is a director who is known for an array of films, including Knives Out, which earned him an Oscar nomination last year for Best Original Screenplay. However, Johnson is probably known best for helming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is one of the most divisive films in the franchise while also being one of the highest-rated. Fans of Johnson and The Last Jedi have been eager to see the director return to Star Wars. In fact, he recently told Sariah Wilson during an interview that he would love to direct an episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

"I asked Rian if he'd ever consider doing an episode of The Mandalorian," Wilson tweeted. "He said he was dying to, but that for him it's all about scheduling. He's been writing [Knives Out 2] and now he's going to go directly into filming it. So it would be a matter of finding time to break away and do it. He said he has spoken to Dave Filoni about it. He had gone and visited the set during Season 1. He said it was so cool and I told him I was very jealous. He had seen 'Baby Yoda' months before the reveal."

Wilson continued, "He said it was fascinating seeing the way that they're shooting the show. He asked if I'd seen BTS stuff (of course I have). He said when he was standing there in that space and they did the thing where they moved the camera and the perspective on the screen shifted he said he almost fell over. You get vertigo. That it's almost like virtual reality. That it's fascinating and feels so real when you're standing there. It's really interesting to see how it translates onscreen."

You can check out Wilson's thread here.

In addition to The Mandalorian, fans are still waiting on Johnson's long-rumored Star Wars trilogy. Back in February, Wilson took to Twitter once again to confirm the movies are still happening. "I'm just going to post this now because I can see that I'm going to get a lot of requests - Yes, Rian's SW trilogy is still on. No dates or timelines because he has other projects going on, but it is happening. THAT IS ALL I KNOW ABOUT IT."

Would you like to see Johnson direct an episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian? Tell us in the comments!