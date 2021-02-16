Rian Johnson's Star Wars Trilogy Is Still in the Works

✖

When it comes to the world of Star Wars, it would seem that no news is good news, as Rian Johnson recently confirmed that he is still planning to develop a trilogy of movies for Lucasfilm, but that there is still no clear timeline for those projects moving forward. During last December's Investor Days from The Walt Disney Company, a variety of projects were confirmed for the studio, with the absence of any comments regarding Johnson's previously announced films leading many to believe they had been quietly scrapped, only for him to recently confirm that's not the case, even if there's no schedule for those films to progress.

"I'm just going to post this now because I can see that I'm going to get a lot of requests - Yes, Rian's SW trilogy is still on. No dates or timelines because he has other projects going on, but it is happening," Sariah Wilson shared on Twitter following a lengthy interview with the filmmaker. "THAT IS ALL I KNOW ABOUT IT."

With these remarks being merely anecdotal and without the context of this reaction, it's unclear if Johnson merely answered in the affirmative when posed with the question or if he was trying to avoid confirming any sort of change of plans on the part of Lucasfilm, given he has other projects he's more passionate about developing.

Ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Lucasfilm confirmed that Johnson would develop a trilogy of standalone Star Wars films and that he would direct the first entry. In the years since that announcement, no official updates have been given regarding the situation, other than both parties denying any sort of cancellation of the idea. Lucasfilm has, however, parted ways with a handful of other filmmakers in the years since the announcement, leading many to speculate that there might be behind-the-scenes complications with the partnership.

Additionally, Lucasfilm has gone on to announce that Patty Jenkins and Taika Waititi were both set to direct Star Wars films, while Kevin Feige is attached to develop a film as well. Understandably, Lucasfilm's roster of filmmakers continues to grow, with only Jenkins' film having a firm release date of December 22, 2023, leaves fans confused and speculating about the galaxy far, far away.

