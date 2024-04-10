Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff Reveals New Footage at CinemaCon

Ballerina is confirmed to be coming in the summer of 2025. The John Wick spinoff rolls into theaters on June 6, 2025. CinemaCon is this week and ComicBook.com has people on the ground to get all the new information and trailers for the upcoming movies. Ballerina appeared as part of Lionsgate's presentation and the studio confirmed that the movie is "set between the events between the events of 3 & 4." They would also note that the project is adding "significant set pieces" to pull it in-line with John Wick's main series. It's a big swing for Lionsgate after The Continental recently. Here's everything that happened in the footage we saw.

The clip opens with The Ballerina dancing and training to take vengeance on the people who killer her family. Viewers can see that she's got some pretty prominent tattoos on her back. Lance Reddick's Charon actually welcomes her to The Continental where Winston says, "it's a pleasure to see her" again. Norman Reedus threatens her for walking into a dangerous situation. The gang that chases after the Ballerina meets a flurry of fists before being killed by flamethrowers. John Wick steps into frame off a train as the woman asks him to train her. But, he tells her if she wants to start doing what he does, it "looks like you already have."

Ballerina Reshoots Explained

Previous comments about Ballerina have clarified that the reshoots reportedly happening were for adding some action sequences rather than polishing up existing footage. Ian McShane gave the press a read on the project. Everyone involved is encouraged by these developments and looking forward to delivering something special.

"It's not reshoots, it's new shoots," McShane explained. "They're shooting for Ballerina, which is the spinoff with Ana de Armas of the John Wick franchise. You know, it's like they've got to protect the franchise. And obviously I did it, when was it? We did it about a year ago, we did the movie Ballerina and they've looked at it, and Chad's [Stahelski] come in, the guy who directed all the John Wick movies, and they want to make it better. Because they have to protect it. Because Keanu's in it as well, and it takes place between John Wick 3 and John Wick 4."

What's Coming In Ballerina?

(Photo: Lionsgate Pictures)

Fans of the John Wick franchise should know that Ballerina is set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum and Chapter 4. The film follows Rooney, the ballerina-assassin she tracks down the people who murdered her family. Ballerina also stars Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, and Lance Reddick. (The beloved actor appeared in this project prior to his 2023 death.) Ballerina's screenplay is coming from Shay Hatten, and the film is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski. Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa from Lionsgate are also aboard the project.

"Having [Ballerina director Len Wiseman] on board and approaching some of the action design from a slightly different perspective, meaning the set pieces, the character involvement, how and what he wants to do during the action sequences, makes it kind of fresh," Stahelski previously told THR when asked about the movie. "So, we're not just copying ourselves over and over again with gun-fu or something like that. And because the character is different, we're going to get a different take on things. But as far as the level, the competence or the style of action? Yes. I plan to be there to assist whenever I can. And our 87eleven stunt team will be very actively involved in helping Len in all his action needs."

Are you excited for Ballerina? Let us know down in the comments!