Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Are Hyped About Bill Burr in New Trailer

The second trailer for The Mandalorian has arrived and with it, Star Wars fans received the first look at Bill Burr’s mysterious character. The comedian’s head was previously visible from the back in the first trailer but now, fans can see he’s most definitely a bounty hunter with a whole cache of weaponry. In the quick shot we see of the character (who has yet to be named), he’s firing blasters in each hand at an off-screen enemy. In addition to the handheld blasters, the bounty hunter also a third mounted to a holster-like device on his shoulder, creating the ultimate gun-toting cosmic cowboy.

Suffice to say, fans were thrilled to see the actor pop up. Keep scrolling to see what everyone’s saying about the surprise appearance and let us know who you think Burr is playing in the comments below!

