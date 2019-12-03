Star Wars: The Mandalorian Episode 7 to Feature Exclusive Sneak Peek at The Rise of Skywalker

It was previously revealed that the penultimate episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+ would arrive ahead of schedule from all the others. Episode 7 of the new streaming series will debut on Wednesday, December 18 rather than Friday, December 20 as the series usually has been since its launch. The earlier release is all due exclusively to the debut of the next feature film in the Star Wars saga as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released that same day. To keep fans’ hype levels at maximum, and to make sure the new episode isn’t completely over shadowed, they’ll get a special look at the new movie from Lucasfilm with the episode.

The official synopsis for Chapter 7 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has just been released and with it comes two major teasers, first what fans can expect from the actual episode and also that a special look at the new film in the franchise from a galaxy far, far away will be included.

“An old rival extends an invitation for The Mandalorian to make peace. This episode will include an exclusive sneak peek at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, in theatres everywhere on December 20.”

It was previously speculated by fans that perhaps there would be a connection between the hit new TV series and the upcoming film. As pointed out by Reddit user u/popit123doe, there’s a sequence in a TV spot for the sequel in which Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is fighting an alien or beast of some sort. In the background, fans can see a yellow blaster bolt — something long-time Star Wars fans will recognize as the color oftentimes used by Mandalorians. Usually, you have the red, green, and blue bolts used by the Empire and Republic — and their respective predecessors and successors — in both weapons and vehicles but very rarely does a group outside of the fabled Mandalorians use the color. You can see the moment in question around the 0:13 in the spot above, but you might have to go frame-by-frame as it happens in the span of seconds.

Do you think there will be a connection between The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker when it debuts in theaters? Will this sneak peek at the film offer some kind of tease to that connection? Sound off in the comments below!

New episodes of The Mandalorian release each Friday on Disney+. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

