Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Reveals One Character's Death Was Cut From Season 2

With Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian wrapped up, one of its stars is spilling the beans on how the second season originally had a pretty big death that was cut from the final product. While The Mandalorian is primarily the story of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and the loveable Grogu, Season 3 leaned heavily into Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze and Mandalorian lore. We also got to see the returns of Koska Reeves (Mercedes Varnardo) and Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides), with Woves playing a pretty big role in helping the Mandalorians retake their homeworld from Moff Gideon. According to Sackhoff, Axe Woves almost didn't make it out of The Mandalorian Season 2 alive.

Katee Sackhoff was a guest on Kristian Harloff's The Big Thing podcast where they talked all about the most recent season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. During their conversation, Sackhoff revealed how Axe Woves was supposed to die in Season 2. "Axe, you know, we knew he was supposed to die last year. That was the thing that no one could talk about," Sackhoff said. "There was this moment where he sacrifices himself in that episode. We shot it. In Season 2."

Dave Filoni Teases The Mandalorian Movie Details

One of the big announcements to come out of Star Wars Celebration this year was a movie involving all of the Disney+ original series set in the world of The Mandalorian. For those keeping track, that would seem to include The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka. Filmmaker Dave Filoni recently teased how his upcoming movie, which takes place between the original trilogy of Star Wars movies, will have an entirely new dynamic for the galaxy far, far away. As hinted at in The Mandalorian, the years between the two trilogies saw The New Republic aiming to maintain order in the galaxy, and regardless of their intentions, there were some unexpected consequences for this organization.

"I always relate to my own Star Wars experience and think, 'How can I give kids now [that] feeling?'" Filoni shared with Empire Magazine earlier this month at Star Wars Celebration. "Something that I understood as a kid was the conflict established in A New Hope -- the Rebels versus the Empire. I thought something in the Expanded Universe that was very easy to understand was, in the New Republic and the Remnant Empire, that the tables have turned a little bit."

Despite what The New Republic aims to do, there are figures from the Empire that still hope to seize control of power in the galaxy, with Filoni's film potentially looking to explore the tides turning.

"It's actually the Empire that's acting more like the Rebels, because their resources are on the downside. But the New Republic is struggling because, while they're all trying to work together, they have different ideas about how to be effective," the filmmaker expressed. "That was an interesting story. And I think it creates a big piece of history where you can tell all kinds of stories."

