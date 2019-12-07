Ming Na-Wen Celebrates Her Star Wars Debut in The Mandalorian

Ever since Agents of SHIELD star Ming-Na Wen was announced to be appearing in the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian at D23 Expo earlier this year, fans have been clamoring to find out how the actress would factor into the series. This week sees the debut of her character Fennec Shand, a highly skilled assassin who is only concerned with survival after being targeted by the bounty hunter’s guild. This role makes gives her a Triple Crown in Disney’s properties, as she’s now been a Disney Princess in Mulan, a Marvel superhero, and now made a trip to the Star Wars galaxy.

To celebrate her big debut on Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Wen posted on social media in commemoration of the occasion.

Hi Five Friday with Chapter 5 of @themandalorian! You might recognize a @starwars geek girl fan in it!! Ahhhh!!! 🥰👏 Directed by @dave_filoni! 👍👏 https://t.co/FqgoFnYD5n — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) December 6, 2019

The latest episode shows Fennec come face to face with the Mandalorian and his new ally Taro Calican, played by Jake Cannavale, during the bounty hunter’s brief stint on Tatooine. Unfortunately, things don’t turn out well for Fennec, but Wen had a great time making the episode.

During a previous interview with Vanity Fair, Wen revealed some of the inspirations for her intrepid assassin in the Star Wars galaxy.

“We got our inspiration really from the name. The idea of a fennec fox came to mind,” Wen explained. “She’s tricky, and yet she’s able to maneuver and survive, and be stealthy — so very graceful and agile. I just love that whole image with the name.”

She added that her loyalties were only to herself, which we see in the episode, and that she would do or say anything to survive.

“Thinking that she’s a mercenary, it can go either way,” Wen said. “She is definitely someone who’s loyal to herself.”

The Mandalorian has continued to surprise fans, and Star Wars lovers might be wanting to see more beyond this Disney+ series, and show creator Jon Favreau explained to the Hollywood Reporter that there’s an opportunity in that idea.

“There’s definitely the opportunity to explore these characters beyond what we’ve presented on the show,” Favreau said. “There’s a very fluid line between what’s in the movie theaters and what’s on the screen at home. It’s very exciting for me because I get to tell stories over the course of several hours and not just within the footprint of one theatergoing experience. I think it’s only a matter of time before we cross paths the other way.”

New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian premiere on the Disney+ streaming service on Fridays. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

