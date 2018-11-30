‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Adds Nick Nolte

With shooting on Star Wars: The Mandalorian still underway, the production has most recently confirmed that Nick Nolte is a member of the cast, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Nolte joins confirmed cast members Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano, though no details about any of the characters have been revealed. The actor is known for films like 48 Hours, Cape Fear, The Thin Red Line, and Ang Lee’s Hulk. What makes the casting especially interesting is that Nolte was originally in the running to play Han Solo prior to Harrison Ford being cast in the original Star Wars.

The series is coming to Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, which is set to launch sometime in 2019.

With this project being the first live-action series in the saga, fans are eagerly awaiting any details we can get about the project, with confirmed details including a reported budget of $100 million and directors like Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taiki Waititi sure to lead to compelling storytelling. Earlier this month, ILM confirmed that it would be crafting the visual effects for the series.

“It’s not often you get to create a new division at Industrial Light & Magic”, Rob Bredow, Executive Creative Director and Head of ILM, shared in a statement. “We are seeing a real convergence in our creative approach used on films and in our immersive entertainment division ILMxLAB, and now we’re proud to be able to offer these ILM innovations in a way that’s suitable for streaming and television work to creatives around the world.”

This isn’t the only project Star Wars fans are looking forward to, thanks to the recent news that another series would head into production next year focusing on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Cassian Andor would be the focal point of his own series.

The Star Wars website described the series, “The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire. A release date for the series has not yet been announced.”

