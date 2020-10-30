Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Has Fun on Twitter in Honor of Premiere

Today is a good day to be a Star Wars fan as The Mandalorian is finally back on Disney+! The show's second season premiered this morning and has been met with positive reactions from critics and fans alike. The first episode of the show, "The Marshal," already gifted fans with celebrity cameos, the return of a huge Star Wars character, and some fun easter eggs. The show's star, Pedro Pascal, is clearly excited about the show's return. In fact, he's been posting a lot of fun content on Twitter since last night.

Pascal, who recently revealed he was on set a lot more for the second season, has been sharing content and having fun reactions about the first episode of the season. We can tell the man behind the Mando mask is just as happy to see Baby Yoda back on the small screen as the rest of us. You can check out his recent tweets (and one Instagram post) below...