The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere Features Shocking Star Wars Return

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 kicked off with a bang today and fans are losing their minds over the major reveal at t he end of the episode. Virtually ever since the first season of The Mandalorian concluded last year, fans have been wondering what we could expect in Season Two and what adventures would be in store for the titular character and his accomplice The Child. With the first season being the first live-action series of episodes for the franchise, creator Jon Favreau had to find the right blend of invention and honoring of the past, with his efforts exciting fans and critics alike. With the Season Two premiere now having landed on Disney+, it's clear that the filmmakers are getting even more ambitious by bringing back a fan-favorite character.

WARNING: Spoilers below for the Season Two premiere of The Mandalorian

Reports emerged earlier this year that Temuera Morrison had been tapped by Lucasfilm to play Boba Fett in the new season, with the season premiere proving those reports to be accurate. However, much like the series premiere didn't unveil "Baby Yoda" until its final moments, fans similarly waited with bated breath and were massively rewarded.

Given that Boba Fett seemingly died in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, not all fans are necessarily aware of Legends stories about what happened to him after his seemingly fatal fall into the Great Pit of Carkoon. Luckily, the season premiere gave us just enough information to piece things together ourselves without inundating us with exposition.

Within the episode's first act, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) heads to an old mining community and meets Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), who sports Fett's old armor. Cobb explains how he traded crystals with Jawas to obtain the armor, which he sported to act as the town's marshall. Understandably, Din doesn't want someone who's not a Mandalorian to have the sacred armor and agrees to help the town under the condition that he surrender the equipment, as the pair enlist some Tusken Raiders to kill a krayt dragon.

After defeating the massive beast, Din takes the armor and heads back through the desert, only to be watched by a bald figure. When the figure turns, we witness Temuera Morrison adorned with a number of scars, clearly having endured some tough times.

With Morrison having played Boba's father Jango in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, we know that an unmasked Boba would look like his father, since he was technically a clone, with this reveal all but confirming that Boba has returned. Admittedly, with Morrison also having played the various clones seen in the prequel films, this figure could end up being a former clone, though most signs would lead us to assume this is, in fact, Boba Fett.

In Legends stories, Boba managed to escape the sarlacc and survive for more adventures, but with those events not being canonical, the filmmakers have the freedom to craft any path for the bounty hunter that they'd like. Whatever the future of this season might hold, it's off to an exciting start and fans can count on nearly anything being possible.

