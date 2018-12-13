Star Wars: Pedro Pascal Celebrates ‘The Mandalorian’ Casting Announcement With Adorable Photo

Lucasfilm finally announced the full cast of their upcoming Star Wars live action series, revealing some surprising names will be appearing in The Mandalorian when it premieres on Disney+

Pedro Pascal is playing the title character, and his involvement has been rumored for months now. But now that the announcement is official, the actor has taken to social media to celebrate his role in the Star Wars galaxy. Take a look:

Watch out, Boba Fett, there’s a new Mandalorian in town.

Executive producer and writer Jon Favreau spoke about the new cast additions, praising their additions to the new series.

“We’re having a great time working with this incredibly talented group and excited for everyone to see what we’re up to,” Favreau said in a statement.

Little is known about the upcoming series, but it looks like Lucasfilm and Disney are finally starting to reveal some new information about The Mandalorian. The series synopsis confirmed the show would be set after the events of Return of the Jedi but before the rise of the First Order, teasing that it could bridge the gap to The Force Awakens.

“The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic,” reads the synopsis.

In the announcement of the series, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy expressed her excitement at the new series, praising Favreau’s contributions.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” Kathleen Kennedy shared in a statement announcing the series. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

The Mandalorian is expected to premiere on Disney+ in late 2019, though there’s no word yet on a specific date.