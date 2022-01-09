Temuera Morrison on if There’s a “Luke Skywalker Moment” in The Book of Boba Fett

Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Like the mysterious bounty hunter he plays in the Star Wars galaxy, Temuera Morrison is keeping quiet about a “Luke Skywalker moment” that could rival The Mandalorian. The Season 2 finale of the mothership series ends with the reveal of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (a Return of the Jedi era Mark Hamill) and droid sidekick R2-D2, come to collect the foundling Grogu from Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). In a new interview with TVLine, Morrison feigned ignorance when asked if The Book of Boba Fett might have its own Skywalker-sized surprise on par with The Mandalorian:

“Who are we talking about? Who is that guy [Luke Skywalker]? This is The Book of Boba we’re talking about here,” Morrison deadpanned to TVLine. “Who’s that other guy mentioned? Isn’t he in those other big movies? This is The Book of Boba, okay?”

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Morrison would only divulge that the Mandalorian spin-off is “full of surprises,” teasing fans should “wait till episode 7. Wow!”

The series has already marked the live-action debut of Black Krrsantan, a Wookie gladiator and bounty hunter from the canon Star Wars comic books, with more surprise villains still to be revealed in the remaining five episodes. Unlike the Luke Skywalker cameo kept under wraps until the episode aired on Disney+, fans should be cautioned recent online rumors might have spoiled a Skywalker-level reveal in Boba Fett.

“Things turn up you don’t expect, you see things we couldn’t believe we got to do,” series director and executive producer Robert Rodriguez told THR about The Book of Boba Fett. “Every episode has big surprises.”

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere Wednesdays on Disney+. The series airs its season finale with “Chapter 7” on February 9.

