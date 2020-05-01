Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Still Being Worked on Despite Coronavirus Shutdown

✖

Despite production being shut down around Hollywood and the rest of the world, the second season of The Mandalorian is still getting work done on its new episodes. The new episodes were promised for October of 2020 but there has been no comment on whether or not the target release date will remain as the entire entertainment industry has been facing major setbacks due to the coronavirus and shutdowns. Rick Famuyiwa, a director for the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian, does seem to enjoy the fact that he can continue to work on the series despite the setbacks coming with it.

The progress getting done on The Mandalorian at this time is not quite as well-paced as the progress in a traditional post-production scenario. It is “more all-consuming than usual,” Famuyiwa told Variety. “We’ve been hunkered down in the post process, it’s been a challenging and great experience so far, but it’s good to have that to take my mind away from the daily madness that we're living at the moment."

The Mandalorian matches movie-quality filmmaking set in the Star Wars world which calls for a heavy dose of visual effects. Animation supervisor Hal Hickel touches on the process which seems to have be cathartic for him at this point.

“A big tentpole summer film, like say Avengers, might be around 2,000 visual effects shots, and these series are a little shy of 4,000 visual effects shots for season 1, and season 2 is no different,” Hickel says. “We’re doing them in around the same amount of time, maybe even less time, than a big summer film, plus we all have to work remotely. We’re in the middle of that tsunami now, but we’re going to get it all done, people are going to get their Baby Yoda, I promise.”

It sounds like Hickel is trying to reassure fans that the series will, indeed, arrive on Disney+ in 2020 as planned. It is not the only series on the streaming platform facing such questions, though. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki had all begun production but were shut down as a means to take extra precautionary measures which protect the health of everyone involved.

Are you excited for Season 2 of The Mandalorian? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.