Jon Favreau Will Direct an Episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2

Producer Jon Favreau‘s busy schedule prevented him from directing any episodes of the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which he aims to correct with the second season by lending his directorial talents to the upcoming production. Favreau was a crucial component of the first season, as he served as both a writer and a producer, with the likes of Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi stepping behind the camera to direct episodes. With the debut season yet to premiere on Disney+, we likely won’t have the full details on Season Two for a while, though we won’t be surprised if it enlists more all-star talent.

“We’re working on Season Two, writing, prepping with the directors, and getting ready to direct myself, actually,” Favreau confirmed with Entertainment Weekly. “I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.”

Neither Disney nor Lucasfilm have officially announced a second season, but various reports have emerged about the series continuing, with Favreau’s comments making it seem like a certainty.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Fans first caught a glimpse of a character wearing Mandalorian armor with Boba Fett, first in an animated sequence of The Star Wars Holiday Special and then in live action with Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. While the main character has a lot in common visually with that famous bounty hunter, Favreau ensures the new character is a lot different.

“Our guy is operating in a much more unforgiving landscape,” Favreau previously detailed. “A place where survival is difficult enough, let alone flourishing in that atmosphere and the politics have dissolved. It’s ‘might is right.’ And how does somebody earn a living when there’s no structure to society anymore and everything is collapsing in on itself? How do you work your way through the world?”

The first episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian debuts on November 12th on Disney+.

Are you looking forward to the new series?