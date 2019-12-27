Star Wars: The Mandalorian Sets up Epic Baby Yoda Journey in Season 2

Just like that, the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has already come to an end. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s series certainly lived up to its billing as the tentpole title for the new Disney+ streaming service, becoming a social media phenomenon over the course of its eight week run. Friday brought on the Season 1 finale of The Mandalorian, leaving fans wanting even more as they wait for the second installment (which is already in production). While we don’t know exactly which planet Mando and Baby Yoda will visit in the next season, the finale laid the groundwork for where the story is heading.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the season finale of The Mandalorian! Continue reading at your own risk…

About halfway through the season finale, we learn more about the way of the Mandalorians when it comes to foundlings, orphans discovered/rescued by a Mandalorian. Din Djarin (Mando’s real name) was a foundling himself, as he mentioned earlier in the series. Since he rescued Baby Yoda, the Armorer explained that he is now essentially the child’s father. It’s up to him to raise and train Baby Yoda until he finds the young creature’s people, or the baby comes of age. Either way, Din and Baby Yoda are together for the long haul.

After seemingly defeating Moff Gideon at the end of the episode, Greef Carga invites Din to rejoin the Bounty Hunters Guild, but he refuses, at least for the time being. Mando explains that he’s going to try to figure out where Baby Yoda came from, which sets the stage for the second season.

This entire season was all about Mando trying to save Baby Yoda and escape the forces chasing both of them. They’re mostly safe, with the exception of the angry and darksaber-wielding Gideon who has a vendetta against them. This sense of security will allow Din to explore various worlds and dig into the history of the Jedi, which he was told had something to do with Baby Yoda’s origin.

This is all pretty great news, because it confirms that Baby Yoda will not only be returning for the second season of The Mandalorian, but his relationship with Din will continue to be the driving force behind the entire show.

