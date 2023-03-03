Google Adds Adorable Grogu Interface to Celebrate The Mandalorian Season 3

A new era of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now underway, with the third season of the series premiering on Disney+ this week. The hype surrounding the series is definitely contributed to by Grogu, the "Baby Yoda" who has become a cultural phenomenon since the show first appeared in late 2019. In honor of Grogu's return in The Mandalorian's new batch of episodes, the search engine Google is celebrating in an endearing way. If you search for "Grogu" or "The Mandalorian", you will be greeted with a virtual version of the pint-sized hero, who uses his Force powers to rearrange some of Google's interface.

"I think that that relationship [between Grogu and Din], and we've discussed this, is probably the most important central aspect of it, this lone wolf and cub dynamic," series creator Jon Favreau explained in a recent interview with ComicBook.com. "And so while you have all these great effects and all these great villains and ships and blasters and lightsabers, it's really about this family story as they develop. So that's what we're keying into a lot. And Din Djarin's different than he was. He was a selfish loner and now he's a dad. He's trying to figure out how to be a single father. So that informs things as well."

What is Season 3 of The Mandalorian about?

In Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The new episodes see the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. New cast members will include Christopher Lloyd, who is joining the series in a currently-unknown role.

"It's so funny because I think that the trailer at [Star Wars] Celebration was a little different, but it was very much the same tone, so that's all that matters," Sackhoff told ComicBook.com in a previous interview. "I think that it's accurate in the sense that you're going to have a lot of Mandos running around as witnessed and we're going to get to know a little bit more about that and that's exciting. I spent a lot of time with you this season and it's fun. He's a good co-star."

