Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Posters Feature The Armorer and Anzellan Droidsmiths

Star Wars has released new posters for The Mandalorian Season 3, featuring the characters of The Armorer and the Anzellan Droidsmiths, that were featured in The Mandalorian's Season 3 premiere. Check out both of the new one-sheets below!

These are actually two... interesting choices for one-sheets, following The Mandaloarioan Season 3 premiere. The Anzellans were certainly breakout favorites of the episode: the tiny alien droidsmiths are of the same race (and profession) as Babu Frik, one of the only things Star Wars fans overwhelmingly loved about The Rise of Skywalker. The hilarity of Mando (Pedro Pascal), Greek Karga (Carl Weathers), and the Anzellans all trying to converse was actual comedy rarely seen in Star Wars – and the moment where Grogu hugged one Anzellan as his would-be pet nearly pushed the cuteness quotient of Star Wars to meltdown levels.

The Armorer, however, was not really a major presence in The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere – nor does this one-sheet seem like it is anything but recycled art of The Armorer. The character of The Armorer has been played by actress Emily Swallow in The Mandalorian, while Michelle Lee played the character in a crossover appearance in The Book of Boba Fett. The actual character of The Armorer hasn't really changed much over the course of The Mandalorian - she remains the dogmatic leader of The Tribe, the most hardline believers of the old-school Mandalorian creed. The Armorer basically just spouts dogma and asks of her Tribe is following that dogma or not, and... that's it.

More to the point: The Armorer only had a couple of scenes in The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere – and most of it was rehashing the interaction she and Mando had in The Book of Boba Fett. Could this poster release be a sign that The Armorer will play a much more significant role in The Mandalorian Season 3 storyline? Given Din Djarin's (naive) quest to "redeem himself" by washing in the waters beneath Mandalore, this may (hopefully) be the season where Mando finally has to reconcile his extremist cult upbringings with the more expansive view of the galaxy he's seen in his adventures – and the bonds he's formed with those outside of his creed (Grogu).

So far, The Star Wars fandom is celebrating the return of The Mandalorian – even if there's been some confusion (and criticism) from those who didn't realize that Mando and Grogu's story had continued into Book of Boba Fett. You can stream new Mandalorian episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.