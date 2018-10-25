‘The Mandalorian’: Major Theft Reportedly Occurs On Set of Star Wars Show

Police are investigating the set of Jon Favreau‘s new Star Wars show after reports of an equipment theft were made.

According to a report from The Blast, the set of The Mandalorian was compromised when expensive equipment from the camera department went missing, and Lucasfilm is worried that a missing memory card could lead to some secretive details about the show being released.

According to The Blast, the items were stolen from the studio at Manhattan Beach, where production is currently taking place, and the dominant theory is that they were stolen while the set was dark overnight.

This is the first major setback for the Star Wars series, which was announced to be launching as part of Disney‘s new streaming service. It is the first live-action Star Wars series from the franchise, and it looks like Disney and Lucasfilm have high hopes for it considering the talent they’ve assembled.

Favreau is serving as executive producer and writer on the The Mandalorian, and he’ll be assisted by some big name directors behind the lens. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is helming an episode, as is Dope director Rick Famuyiwa, Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard, and Jessica Jones director Deborah Chow.

The first episode of the series is being directed by Lucasfilm Animation legend Dave Filoni, making the leap to live-action after show running Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

The series is set after the fall of the Empire in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, but before the rise of the First Order in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It’s following a “lone gunfighter,” presumably the titular Mandalorian, as they navigate the outer reaches of space and delve into the galaxy’s criminal underworld.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement to announce the series. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

Star Wars creator George Lucas recently stopped by the set of The Mandalorian and posed for photos with Favreau and Filoni. Maybe the police should check out his pockets and see if that missing memory card was accidentally misplaced…

There’s no word yet on when The Mandalorian is expected to premiere on Disney’s streaming service.