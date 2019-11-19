Star Wars: The Mandalorian Showrunner Jon Favreau Shares Baby Yoda Concept Art

We’re already two episodes into The Mandalorian, the first live-action television series set in the Star Wars universe. The first episode of the series contained a pretty stellar reveal — that the “target” that The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) needed to bring in was a baby member of Yoda’s species. In the week since the series premiere, fans have had a bit of an uproar over “Baby Yoda”, and how genuinely adorable the small creature is — and now we know what they initially looked like. On Tuesday, series creator Jon Favreau took to Twitter to share a piece of concept art of “Baby Yoda’s” original design, which you can check out below.

The reveal of Baby Yoda came as a pleasant surprise to viewers of The Mandalorian, and added an unexpected and adorable angle to the further events of the show. According to some of the show’s cast, the baby – who was brought to life via a puppet – was just as adorable in person.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s heartbreakingly beautiful,” Werner Herzog, who portrays The Client on the series, said in an interview earlier this month. “And I saw two technicians operating it remotely. One was for the eyes and the mouth, the other was for other facial expressions, it’s a phenomenal technical achievement, and beyond the technological achievement it’s heartbreaking.”

“I don’t know…but on the set it looked absolutely convincing,” Herzog continued. “It made you cry when you saw it.”

And while there’s no telling how Baby Yoda will factor into the remainder of the first season – especially after using its force powers to save The Mandalorian in the second episode – it sounds like there are still some surprises in store.

“He has his own name, and he is very interesting and very knowledgeable and very cute,” Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Carga, recently shared. “I never use that word, but he is a cute little guy… You have to see the shows to figure out who this baby Yoda really is, and what he is all about, or even if he is really a baby Yoda.”

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

New episodes of The Mandalorian will debut on Fridays exclusively on Disney+.