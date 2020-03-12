Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Admits He Destroyed Many Darksaber Props

One actor from Star Wars: The Mandalorian has already broken more than his fair share of Darksabers during his time on the series. Giancarlo Esposito is the villainous Moff Gideon on the series. Ever since he brandished the legendary weapon at the end of season one, fans have wondered what he would end up using it for. Well, as of now, he’s going to town on the props and the staff has been amused by how hard he can be on the blades. The Mandalorian star talked to Coming Soon about his weapon of choice and how the second season of the hit show is shaping up.

“I want to say I’ve destroyed quite a few of them and the prop guys go, ‘Wow, you go all in,’” Esposito said. “This season is going to be really great. This is the ultimate space western that’s so connected to things that we don’t know and don’t see. Originally George Lucas had a mentor and friend in Joseph Campbell. Joseph Campbell was all about the power of myth and the journey of the hero. Isn’t every one of our journeys the journey of the hero?”

He continued, “We have our own hurdles to jump over and our own visions on our head that we want to hit. I was thinking the other day about all the things in my life that I haven’t done. And will I be disappointed at the end if I haven’t done them? And what’s the flipside to that – I’ve done so many of my visions and dreams of what I’ve wanted to do and if I miss a couple on the bucket list I’m not going to be upset about that. But a lot of people haven’t checked off one or two or three.”

Esposito also told the attendees at FAN EXPO Vancouver that the second season would have a lot of lightsaber action for everyone.

“The prop guys are wondering about me because I was in a bit of a commotion and a bit of a struggle with someone else, which I’m hoping you will enjoy when you see it,” the star told the crowd. “Major, major, epic, epic lightsaber action happening on this show, and I should mention that I’m the only character in this first season who was able to be honored with having that lightsaber. So it feels wonderful.”

“It feels wonderful to have that iconic weapon in my hand. It takes some getting used to, as it is longer than a normal sword or saber,” Esposito recalled. “And of course, it is shorter when you turn it off. So you have to figure out how to work the handle. And when you’re using a saber like that, you have to think of — you can’t really hit, because it’ll bend. It has that [humming], it vibrates with that light and that energy … so you have to strike as if you’re trying to hit someone with the heel of your hand, as opposed to letting the saber go out. So you keep your wrist straight. It feels powerful, it feels wonderful. I broke three of them last week [laughs].”

