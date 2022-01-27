Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Has Perfect Response to His Book of Boba Fett Appearance

The fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, “The Return of the Mandalorian,” was a big one for Star Wars fans. The excitement is right there in the title as it featured the long-awaited return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin AKA The Mandalorian. Mando was last seen in the Season 2 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which came to an end in December of 2020. Now that the character has returned, fans are thrilled, and they can’t wait to see him team up with Boba Fett next week. Pascal is also clearly excited about his return. In fact, he took to Twitter today with a perfect response to the crossover episode.

“Wizard. #TheBookofBobbaFett,” Pascal captioned the post, which features his character being teased in a promo for The Book of Boba Fett‘s new episode. You can check out the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/PedroPascal1/status/1486790089078415361?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Mando wasn’t the only character from The Mandalorian to make an appearance in this week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett. Not only did we see The Armoror from season one, but Amy Sedaris returned as the lovable Tatooine mechanic, Peli Motto. In an earlier episode of The Book of Boba Fett, Peli could be spotted in the background, so fans were excited to see her get more screentime. “The Return of the Mandalorian” had another important connection to Disney+’s first Star Wars series. The episode was helmed by Bryce Dallas Howard, who also directed “Chapter 4: Sanctuary” and “Chapter 11: The Heiress” of The Mandalorian. The Jurassic World star took to Instagram yessterday to celebrate her latest entry into the Star Wars universe.

“Happy Boba Day 💚 ⁣ #TheBookofBobaFett #StarWars #LoveMyJob ⁣ [ID 1: a very excited bdh holding a slate for ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ a gift from the immensely talented cinematographer @davekleinasc]⁣ [ID 2: a black title card with text in green that reads, ‘Directed by Bryce Dallas Howard.’],” Howard wrote.

The Book of Boba Fett is set to have two more episodes, and Temuera Morrison previously teased an exciting finale, which will hit Disney+ on February 9th. In a joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) stopped Morrison from revealing too much about “Chapter 7” ahead of its debut. “Yes, full of surprises. The Book of Boba ‘full of surprises’ series,” Morrison quipped. “Yeah, we’ve got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!”

The first five episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming on Disney+.