Star Wars

Star Wars Fans Are Going Nuts Over The Mandalorian Wielding the Darksaber

By

star-wars-fans-react-book-boba-fett-the-mandalorian-darksaber-fight.jpg

The Mandalorian (aka Din Djarin) made his return in The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 5 – and got a few upgrades, along the way. One thing that “Chapter 5: The Return of the Mandalorian” immediately established is that Mando has taken a liking to his newest elite weapon, the Darksaber, which won in battle from Moff Gideon. The Mandalorian Season 2 finale made Mando’s Beskar spear the star in his duel with Gideon, and we didn’t really get to see him use the legendary sword of the Mandalorian Jedi – until today. 

Thanks to director Bryce Dallas Howard, Star Wars fans are now geeking out hard over The Mandalorian’s epic first battle(s) with the Darksaber! 

Videos by ComicBook.com

We Are Blessed

Thanks to the gods – we need all the blessings we can get, these days…

SO DOPPPPPEEEEE

‘Nuff said. Star Wars delivered maximum fan service with this one. 

What A Mighty Good Man

You can almost hear that classic Salt-N-Peppa track playing in the background… 

Pull-Out Game Like…

That Darksaber sure does know how to make an entrance! 

Broad(sword) Appeal

Mando isn’t just wielding the Darksaber as a novelty – he’s helping to deepen its entire mythology. 

Who Owns This Thing?

Even hardcore Star Wars fans are having a hard time keeping up with the where and when the Darksaber has changed hands over the years… 

Airline Anxieties

Seriously, the tensest moment in this whole episode wasn’t the Darksaber in battle – it was the Darksaber in a suitcase. 

More Luke?!

There are only two real teachers for Din Djarin to wield the Darksaber better: Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano. Either way, we’ll take another epic Jedi cameo. 

Truly Art

Din Djarin wielding the Darksaber looks even more gorgeous and epic in concept art form. Behold. 

Gonna Need to Call Out of Work…

Star Wars fans are going to need some recovery time after all this Mandalorian epicness. 

The Book of Boba Fett is streaming on Disney+

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts