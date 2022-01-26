Star Wars Fans Are Going Nuts Over The Mandalorian Wielding the Darksaber

The Mandalorian (aka Din Djarin) made his return in The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 5 – and got a few upgrades, along the way. One thing that “Chapter 5: The Return of the Mandalorian” immediately established is that Mando has taken a liking to his newest elite weapon, the Darksaber, which won in battle from Moff Gideon. The Mandalorian Season 2 finale made Mando’s Beskar spear the star in his duel with Gideon, and we didn’t really get to see him use the legendary sword of the Mandalorian Jedi – until today.
Thanks to director Bryce Dallas Howard, Star Wars fans are now geeking out hard over The Mandalorian’s epic first battle(s) with the Darksaber!
We Are Blessed
#tbobf #BobaFett spoilers— jen (@mandodjarinn) January 26, 2022
Getting Din fighting with the darksaber? We've truly been blessed today pic.twitter.com/ttV4NDq18i
#TheBookOfBobaFett SPOILERS— tony | TBOBF SPOILERS (@STARKSDJARIN) January 26, 2022
Thanks to the gods – we need all the blessings we can get, these days…
SO DOPPPPPEEEEE
Mando with the darksaber #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/krq2E6WR1B— Chris Something (@dubslugg) January 26, 2022
‘Nuff said. Star Wars delivered maximum fan service with this one.
What A Mighty Good Man
// book of boba fett spoilers— Memerman | ⌖ BOBA ERA™️ (@_thememerman_) January 26, 2022
DIN DJARIN WIELDING THE DARKSABER. WHAT A MAN pic.twitter.com/zfNtVl0ugm
You can almost hear that classic Salt-N-Peppa track playing in the background…
Pull-Out Game Like…
#TheBookOfBobaFett spoilers— vin/violet (@djarincrest) January 26, 2022
That Darksaber sure does know how to make an entrance!
Broad(sword) Appeal
#TheBookOfBobaFett #Mando The darksaber is my sexuality. That shit is so unfathomably cool I don't have the words and the fact they're equating it to a broadsword in how it's to be wielded makes it 10 times cooler somehow. pic.twitter.com/cRlnA5orkT— | Niall, The Eternal Knight | (@TheJediWatchman) January 26, 2022
Mando isn’t just wielding the Darksaber as a novelty – he’s helping to deepen its entire mythology.
Who Owns This Thing?
//tbobf spoilers— sage 🌿 tbobf spoilers (@counterfetts) January 26, 2022
Even hardcore Star Wars fans are having a hard time keeping up with the where and when the Darksaber has changed hands over the years…
Airline Anxieties
// tbobf spoilers— lillie 🫐 cr: aftermath (@thrawnthinker) January 26, 2022
Seriously, the tensest moment in this whole episode wasn’t the Darksaber in battle – it was the Darksaber in a suitcase.
More Luke?!
// #TheBookOfBobaFett— cora | tbobf spoilers (@korrasyndulla) January 26, 2022
Luke will teach Din how to use the darksaber i know it
There are only two real teachers for Din Djarin to wield the Darksaber better: Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano. Either way, we’ll take another epic Jedi cameo.
Truly Art
// tbobf spoilers— kennedy (@darthsokas) January 26, 2022
Din Djarin wielding the Darksaber looks even more gorgeous and epic in concept art form. Behold.
Gonna Need to Call Out of Work…
// tbobf spoilers #TheBookOfBobaFett— melissa / dusty 🐝 | tbobf spoilers! (@dinndjarin) January 26, 2022
Star Wars fans are going to need some recovery time after all this Mandalorian epicness.
The Book of Boba Fett is streaming on Disney+