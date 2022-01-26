Star Wars Fans Are Going Nuts Over The Mandalorian Wielding the Darksaber

The Mandalorian (aka Din Djarin) made his return in The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 5 – and got a few upgrades, along the way. One thing that “Chapter 5: The Return of the Mandalorian” immediately established is that Mando has taken a liking to his newest elite weapon, the Darksaber, which won in battle from Moff Gideon. The Mandalorian Season 2 finale made Mando’s Beskar spear the star in his duel with Gideon, and we didn’t really get to see him use the legendary sword of the Mandalorian Jedi – until today.

Thanks to director Bryce Dallas Howard, Star Wars fans are now geeking out hard over The Mandalorian’s epic first battle(s) with the Darksaber!

We Are Blessed

#tbobf #BobaFett spoilers

/

/

/

/

/

Getting Din fighting with the darksaber? We've truly been blessed today pic.twitter.com/ttV4NDq18i — jen (@mandodjarinn) January 26, 2022

#TheBookOfBobaFett SPOILERS

–

–

–

–

–

we actually got din back and with the darksaber pic.twitter.com/j5CkLdJLdR — tony | TBOBF SPOILERS (@STARKSDJARIN) January 26, 2022

Thanks to the gods – we need all the blessings we can get, these days…

SO DOPPPPPEEEEE

‘Nuff said. Star Wars delivered maximum fan service with this one.

What A Mighty Good Man

// book of boba fett spoilers

–

DIN DJARIN WIELDING THE DARKSABER. WHAT A MAN pic.twitter.com/zfNtVl0ugm — Memerman | ⌖ BOBA ERA™️ (@_thememerman_) January 26, 2022

You can almost hear that classic Salt-N-Peppa track playing in the background…

Pull-Out Game Like…

#TheBookOfBobaFett spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

din pulling out the darksaber had me like pic.twitter.com/oKQjEHKNLZ — vin/violet (@djarincrest) January 26, 2022

That Darksaber sure does know how to make an entrance!

Broad(sword) Appeal

#TheBookOfBobaFett #Mando The darksaber is my sexuality. That shit is so unfathomably cool I don't have the words and the fact they're equating it to a broadsword in how it's to be wielded makes it 10 times cooler somehow. pic.twitter.com/cRlnA5orkT — | Niall, The Eternal Knight | (@TheJediWatchman) January 26, 2022

Mando isn’t just wielding the Darksaber as a novelty – he’s helping to deepen its entire mythology.

Who Owns This Thing?

//tbobf spoilers

–

–

me trying to figure out the chain of custody for the darksaber pic.twitter.com/czKt8eWDh0 — sage 🌿 tbobf spoilers (@counterfetts) January 26, 2022

Even hardcore Star Wars fans are having a hard time keeping up with the where and when the Darksaber has changed hands over the years…

Airline Anxieties

// tbobf spoilers

–

–

–

–

i was so worried din was gonna lose the darksaber on the commercial flight to tatooine 😭 — lillie 🫐 cr: aftermath (@thrawnthinker) January 26, 2022

Seriously, the tensest moment in this whole episode wasn’t the Darksaber in battle – it was the Darksaber in a suitcase.

More Luke?!

// #TheBookOfBobaFett



Luke will teach Din how to use the darksaber i know it — cora | tbobf spoilers (@korrasyndulla) January 26, 2022

There are only two real teachers for Din Djarin to wield the Darksaber better: Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano. Either way, we’ll take another epic Jedi cameo.

Truly Art

// tbobf spoilers



–

–

–

concept art of the mandalorian with the darksaber pic.twitter.com/mYUSc2UPip — kennedy (@darthsokas) January 26, 2022

Din Djarin wielding the Darksaber looks even more gorgeous and epic in concept art form. Behold.

Gonna Need to Call Out of Work…

// tbobf spoilers #TheBookOfBobaFett

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

i need the next 5-7 business days to recover from seeing din wielding the darksaber again pic.twitter.com/cTO34kAoKV — melissa / dusty 🐝 | tbobf spoilers! (@dinndjarin) January 26, 2022

Star Wars fans are going to need some recovery time after all this Mandalorian epicness.

The Book of Boba Fett is streaming on Disney+