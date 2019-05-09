Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Admits They’ve Never Seen a Star Wars Movie

Since its debut back in 1977, Star Wars has become a global phenomenon, with virtually everyone on the planet having some sort of connection with the series. Even if you aren’t a diehard fan, you likely have some sort of connection with some corner of the galaxy far, far away, even if it’s a negative experience. With Disney and Lucasfilm developing all sorts of new adventures, many performers would do anything it took to find their way into the franchise in some capacity. Star Wars: The Mandalorian star Werner Herzog, on the other hand, claims that he has never seen a single Star Wars film.

Werner Herzog is calling “The Mandalorian” “a phenomenal achievement” after joining the cast of the streaming series set in the “Star Wars” universe. Herzog, who just released the documentary “Meeting Gorbachev,” does have a confession: He’s never seen a “Star Wars” film. pic.twitter.com/9yhzXuI3M4 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 4, 2019

“I have to confess I never saw a single one,” Herzog shared with the Associated Press. “I’ve seen some trailers, I’ve seen some excerpts here and there. And I know about the whole franchise and about the toys for the kids, and so… it’s all a new mythology of a time of some sort of heroics, and it has created new mythologies, and you better take them seriously. Yes, they’re out there, and don’t ignore them.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As opposed to being upset or offended that an actor in the new series didn’t previously have a connection to the franchise, it’s almost more impressive to discover someone who is in the industry and is so oblivious to the entire series.

Having spent a majority of his career crafting compelling films like Grizzly Man, Fitzcarraldo, and Aguirre, the Wrath of God, Herzog isn’t quite as well-known for his acting roles. As far as how he came to join the exciting project, Herzog noted it was producer Jon Favreau who thought he would be perfect for the role.

“The Mandalorian, I was invited by Jon Favreau — who started this whole series — to act,” Herzog admitted. “I looked at the screenplays and I had the feeling, although I know very little about Star Wars, I had the feeling yes, I could do it. It’s a character in whom you cannot trust. And I said yes, I can do that.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian will debut on Disney+ on November 12th.

Are you surprised Herzog has never seen a Star Wars movie? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!