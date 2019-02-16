‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Wraps Filming

Star Wars: Episode IX is not the only thing in the franchise that wrapped production this week. Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the upcoming series from Disney+, has also finished filming its first season.

According to Super Hero News, many of the show’s crew posted about the wrap, but have since deleted the posts. The suspicion is they weren’t supposed to reveal that the first ever Star Wars live action show could potentially live to see a second season (if it does well, of course).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new series is being helmed by Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Jungle Book) and is set to star Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Kingsman: The Golden Circle) in the titular role. He will joined by actors Gina Carano (Deadpool, Fast & Furious 6), Carl Weathers (Rocky, Predator), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Jungle Book), Nick Nolte (48 Hrs., Warrior), and Werner Herzog (Jack Reacher, Metalocalypse).

The show is expected to drop sometime in 2019 and is rumored to be close in tone to the original Star Wars trilogy. One of the episodes was directed by Thor: Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi, and he dropped hints that audiences can expect the series to feel like the classics.

“Star Wars is very different to Marvel style,” he shared with press after a TCA event. “They know that the tone of the first films really should be kind of adhered to. That’s what the fans like and you can’t really disrespect it, I guess is a nicer way of saying, ‘Can’t put too many jokes in.’ There’s a bit, definitely, my tone is in there, the dialogue and stuff like that.”

In the new series, after the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travels of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Boba Fett is by far the most well-known Mandalorian and, while we don’t expect him to show up in the series given his death in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Waititi promises the new show will honor the things that people love about the universe’s bounty hunters.

“For most kids growing up with those films, [Boba Fett] was one of the most favorite characters, even though he’s barely in the films,” Waititi said. “Just the idea of bounty hunters, the helmets are so cool. Just getting to see characters like that and getting to shoot with them is pretty cool.”

It was also speculated late last year that Lucasfilm is relying on The Mandalorian to revive interest in the saga after Solo: A Star Wars Story flopped (by Star Wars standards).

While we don’t know too many details about the series, there have been rumors that the show’s episodes would have a 45 minute runtime.

The Mandalorian is expected to drop on Disney+ sometime in 2019.