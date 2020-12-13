The Mandalorian: You Need to Hear This Heavy Metal Version of the Star Wars Show Theme Song

✖

The Star Wars franchise is full of incredible and iconic music. John Williams' Star Wars Main Theme or the Imperial March, for instance are beloved by franchise fans and casual audiences alike. And when it comes to the television side of things, Ludwig Goransson’s theme to Star Wars: The Mandalorian has become a favorite as well. Now, the theme to the popular Disney+ series an incredible metal version thanks to a fan.

Finnish artist Megaraptor, who "translates" various themes and other music into metal versions shared their metal take on The Mandalorian Main Theme to YouTube and not only does the take strike a great balance between the original instrumental and the use of heavy guitar. And while the track itself is impressive. the video opening for it is just too cute. You can check it out for yourself below.

This heavy metal take on The Mandalorian Theme isn't the first "adaptation" of the Disney+ series sound, either. Joonas Suotamo, who took over the role of Chewbacca for the most recent Star Wars trilogy, took to social media back in September to celebrate The Mandalorian's Emmy wins by gathering up his "family band" to play the theme in an adorable video.

"I wanted to congratulate the fantastic cast and crew of #TheMandalorian for their Emmy wins, so I gathered my family band to play a tune that you might recognize. It went... okay," Suotamo wrote.

When it comes to Star Wars theme music, fans will soon have new themes to enjoy as well. During the Walt Disney Company's Investor Day 2020 presentation last week, Lucasfilm announced a number of new projects, including new series Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic, an Ashoka Tano spinoff, a Lando event series, and more. There are also new film projects in development including Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron, which is currently set to hit theaters on December 22, 2023.

What do you think about this metal version of The Mandalorian's theme? Let us know in the comments.

New episodes of The Mandalorian debut Fridays on Disney+.