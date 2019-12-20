Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Critics Spots Show Off Positive Reviews

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters around the world! To mark the release of the film, Disney and Lucasfilm have debuted two new TV spots featuring both new footage and some of the praise that has been heaped upon the movie. Fans were shocked earlier this week when the review embargo lifted on the sequel with the film landing at 57% on the review aggregator, giving it a “Rotten” rating and the dreaded green splat. If you go by the quotes in the new TV spots though, it sounds like the film will play well to fans, and audiences are already loving it.

Despite the film’s 57% Critics Rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it does hold an 85% rating among audiences with over 10,000 verified ratings added for audience members. Compare this of course to the inverse for Star Wars: The Last Jedi which has a 91% Critics Rating while the audiences rate it at 43% overall.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opened with the fifth-highest first night of all time, earning $40 million from Thursday night previews and topping the $39 million generated by Avengers: Infinity War in 2018. The film is on pace to have one of the biggest opening weekends of all time, with Disney’s relatively conservative projections expecting it to make somewhere between $160 million and $170 million, while other projections have it earning as much as $200 million. Only seven movies — including the last two Skywalker Saga films — have ever opened bigger than $200 million. Of those, six of them are Disney-owned films in either the Marvel or Star Wars brands.

In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.

Directed by JJ Abrams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

Star Wars is also headed to the Disney+ streaming service. The Mandalorian is now streaming on DIsney+ while a show following Obi-Wan Kenobi is in the works with Ewan MacGregor returning to the role. In addition, a prequel series about Rogue One‘s Cassian Andor is also in development.