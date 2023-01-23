Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Speaks Out on Return to Franchise After Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker put a definitive end to the Skywalker Saga, an extended story told over the span of nine films and a handful of tie-in projects in other mediums. The Saga effectively ended with the ninth film in the franchise, the third featuring Daisy Ridley's Rey. Though the character's story arc was brought full circle in the picture, Ridley herself is entirely open to reprising the role if that's something Lucasfilm so desires.

"I mean, I'm open to a phone call," the actor told IMDb at Sundance's Acura Festival Village. "I'm looking for employment!"

Is the Skywalker Saga really over?

All indication points towards Lucasfilm moving to other points in the Star Wars timeline. The studio's High Republic offering is in its second phase of storytelling across novels and comics and soon, it will have its own live-action show on Disney+.

"(The Acolyte) sits right on the edge of the High Republic Era. It's a bit of an experiment for us because it isn't building within the timeline and the era that Jon (Favreau) and Dave (Filoni) are. It isn't necessarily going to be where features are," Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy said last year. "We are moving into a new era with what [showrunner] Leslye Headland is doing. There are certainly reflections of things that people are going to recognize, and it will have connectivity in Star Wars. But this will be a whole new [era] of storytelling if we determine-like we did with The Mandalorian-that it works and that there's interest. I think there will be."

What's next for the Star Wars franchise?

The second season of The Bad Batch is currently airing on Disney+ while the third season of The Mandalorian will hit the service in March. After that, Lucasfilm is expected to release Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte, two additional live-action series set at different points in the Star Wars Timeline.

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Mandalorian producer Jon Favreau previously said about Mando Season Three. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+ while the third season of the hit show debuts on the service beginning March 1st.

What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the latest batch of Mando episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!