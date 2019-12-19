Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Is "Always Available" to Return to Franchise

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker served as the final entry in the Skywalker saga, bringing a number of beloved characters' journeys to an end, but other characters were only just introduced into the franchise with that film, such as Dominic Monaghan's Beaumont Kin. While stories in other mediums have started to expand on the character, Monaghan recently confirmed that he'd be happy to play the character again in another live-action project, though also admitted that he doesn't entirely see that happening, especially as the franchise continues to expand to explore characters who haven't often been represented in the series.

"I've been told by a lot of people online that he's been featured in these new Star Wars comics and graphic novels and novels about the Star Wars canon. So, Beaumont is still alive and well and doing his thing," Monaghan revealed to ComicBookMovie.com. "It would be great to show up and do something."

He continued, "Quite rightly, the Star Wars Universe is telling more stories about women and people from different cultures and backgrounds. Maybe they're done with telling stories of mid-40-year-old white guys, but I'm always available if they're interested."

In the film, Monaghan played a member of the Resistance, appearing in a handful of scenes. Given how little we learned about the character, fans would surely be thrilled to find out what made the figure such an important part of the Resistance.

The actor also pointed out that, as he's been attending conventions in recent years in support of his work, he's found that fans are just as passionate as ever for the franchise.

"I'm really good friends with [director] J.J. [Abrams] and I'd been giving him a hard time for a while about putting me in Star Wars and we eventually figured something out. It was great to be on set with those iconic characters and it was a really fun experience for me," Monaghan pointed out. "I'm always supportive of J.J.'s work because he's someone I've seen working up close on set, and he's about as talented as anyone else. I think Star Wars has been found by new generations of people since the first ones came out and has spawned a whole bunch of new fans."

He continued, "We've been going to these conventions over the past few months or so and the appetite for Star Wars seems about as strong as it's ever been. It's a fun galaxy to hang out in and, who knows, perhaps at some point they'll tell more stories about the character I played and I can do it again."

Stay tuned for details on the possible future for Beaumont Kin in the galaxy far, far away.

