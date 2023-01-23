Daisy Ridley Reveals Her Favorite Star Wars Moment With Harrison Ford

Daisy Ridley's favorite moment from filming Star Wars came while working opposite Harrison Ford on Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Ridley led the Star Wars sequel trilogy as Rey, who would eventually discover that she is the grandchild of Emperor Palpatine before rejecting that lineage and taking up the Skywalker name. Before that, Rey was a simple scrap scavenger on Jakku thrust into the continuation of the legendary Skywalker Saga. That's reflected somewhat at the moment Ridley recalls as her favorite, which is when she had to work through feeling starstruck over Ford's presence when he reprised the role of Han Solo.

"Oh my gosh. The thing that springs to mind is in The Force Awakens with Harrison Ford, the little known actor," Ridley tells IMDb at the Sundance Film Festival. "He gave me that gun, I say something like 'I can take care of myself' or something. I was so nervous that when he was doing it I was like 'Oh my gosh, it's Harrison Ford.' So I was proud that I got through the thing and seemed fairly casual."

Rey's story concluded with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, at least for now. Ridley recently said she's tried to keep up with Star Wars Disney+ shows. When asked about a possible return to the franchise, she said, "I'm looking for employment!" She also offered some advice to other women entering the Star Wars universe.

"The world is a crazy place," Ridley told Variety. "It's important to tune out the stuff. Not just with Star Wars, but with everything, you try and be in the moment and enjoy what it is because life moves quickly. Amandla Stenberg can handle herself. She's been working for a long time. I sat next to someone at the Wakanda Forever premiere, an executive, and they said [The Acolyte] is amazing. Everyone knows how things are and how they can be. We're all living in that, with people saying more than they need to and commenting more than they need to. It's so individual. Find the good in it all and enjoy it."

What's next for the Star Wars movies?

Since the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars' cinematic future has remained unclear, with new stories continuing to unfold on Disney+. Could continuing Rey's story with Ridley be the simplest way to reignite Star Wars' presence in movie theaters?

Taika Waititi has one Star Wars movie in development, as is Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron movie. Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is looking to return for a new Star Wars trilogy but has his plate full with Knives Out sequels. Lucasfilm president Katheleen Kennedy previously confirmed that the studio was at least looking into the possibility of a Knights of the Old Republic movie. Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige is also working on a Star Wars project with Michael Waldron writing. However, Kennedy has stated that whatever Feige is planning is not currently in development. Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson are reportedly working on another Star Wars project, with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy in mind to direct. Reports suggest that Shawn Levy is in talks to make a Star Wars movie when he's finished with Deadpool 3 and Stranger Things' final season.