JJ Abrams Teases ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Will Depict New Force Abilities

In Star Wars: A New Hope, audiences were introduced to the idea of the “Force,” a mystical connection between all living things which allowed an old wizard to control the thoughts of others and seemingly communicate from beyond the grave. Throughout the rest of the series, new attributes of the Force were introduced, from being able to control physical objects to creating lightning from your fingertips. Continuing that tradition, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will seemingly depict new ways in which those familiar with the Force could tap into its power, with director JJ Abrams hinting at that evolution at Star Wars Celebration.

When panel host Stephen Colbert asked Daisy Ridley if we would see new Force abilities, the actress then deflected the answer to Abrams, causing the director to joke, “I used to love Daisy. I thought she was awesome.”

Abrams continued, “I’ll say this, there are some extraordinary things that the character, and Daisy did, but I will say some of the stuff that was possible was [thanks to] the stunt coordinator…who was just amazing.”

After deflecting any actual information about the film, Abrams then noted, “Anyways, yes, there are some other things, and you’ll see them soon.”

At the end of the panel, fans witnessed the first trailer for The Rise of Skywalker, depicting a speeding TIE Fighter headed straight for Rey on a desert planet, only for her to completely jump over the speeding vessel. While we’ve seen Force-aided leaps in previous films, it was still an exciting moment that teased the new film will pull out all the stops in conveying what can be done with the Force.

The crowd erupted at the sequence, which is seemingly the exact kind of reaction Abrams was anticipating.

“It was a pretty emotional thing, but the cast and crew did an unbelievable job. I cannot wait for you to see what we got going for you,” Abrams shared with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year about the film.

The director addressed the emotional response people would have given that this is the end of the Skywalker Saga, the Sequel Trilogy, and possibly the last time we’ll see these fan-favorite characters together on the big screen.

“You’ll have to determine that yourself, but I really can’t wait for you to see it,” the director confessed. “There are a lot of words that we all hope that you’ll feel and, obviously, the biggest, most important one, I think, is satisfied.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

