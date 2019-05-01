Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker International Title Could Reveal Clues About Luke

Last month, the title for the final installment in the Skywalker Saga was revealed at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago along with the movie’s first trailer. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has led to a lot of speculation about what the film’s name could mean, and a newly released international title could be a further hint into what fans can expect from the film.

So they finally revealed the title of episode IX in my language (polish). In direct translation it means “Star Wars: Skywalker Resurrection”. I wonder if it has any hidden meaning behind. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZtwcmUuptO — ecco500 (@ecco5000) April 26, 2019

“So they finally revealed the title of Episode IX in my language (Polish). In direct translation it means “Star Wars: Skywalker Resurrection”. I wonder if it has any hidden meaning behind,” @ecco5000 wrote.

Currently, the most popular theories are that the title refers to Kylo Ren or a new era of The Force. It’s possible there will be a “Bendemption” and Adam Driver’s character will return to the side of good. It’s also possible that the concept of The Force will be revised and replaced with “Skywalker,” which would make it more than just a name.

However, changing the word “Rise” to “Resurrect” could refer to Luke Skywalker, who died in the previous film. Since Mark Hamill is definitely returning, many fans have assumed that Luke would be coming back as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original film. Could this be what the rise/resurrection is referring to?

Some fans, on the other hand, don’t think this international title is providing any new hints.

“No hidden meaning, I think. They try to avoid mentioning female or male form of Skywalker (the same issue in Russian) and they’re lost in finding the single correct meaning of ‘rise’ – so they basically guess,” @nickandpolly wrote.

What do you think? Could Skywalker Resurrection be a hint at what’s to come? Tell us in the comments!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

