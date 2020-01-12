Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Joonas Suotamo Weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit

This has been a big week for British news as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were taking a step back from the royal family. Everyone on the Internet has had opinions about the big decision, ranging from praise to disappointment. One person who has nothing but well wishes for the royal couple is Joonas Suatamo, the Finnish actor who is best known for playing Chewbacca in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Prince Harry filmed a scene in The Last Jedi a few years ago and while his part was ultimately cut from the movie, his time on the set was clearly not forgotten.

I can’t imagine what Harry and Meghan are enduring, but I think we can all relate to compassionate parents who only want the best for their child. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/Q8Cc35ovAj — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) January 11, 2020

“I won’t pretend as if I know much about Royal protocols (where’s Threepio when you need him?), but I met Prince Harry on the set of The Last Jedi and at its UK premiere. Harry seems like he has a generous heart, and I have no doubt that Meghan is just as kind & thoughtful,” Suotamo wrote. “I can’t imagine what Harry and Meghan are enduring, but I think we can all relate to compassionate parents who only want the best for their child.”

Many people commented on the post:

“You’re forever a blessing in this fandom,” @thislilstangirl wrote.

“I’m not British, but this tweet is so nice 😭 I’m American like Meghan but it hurts to see her get so much hate. She’s really a beautiful soul. Thank you for this,” @ridleyshayden added.

“Thank you for spreading messages of kindness and positivity in times like these,” @driversphinx replied.

Soon after the announcement from Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, it was revealed that Markle had signed a voice-acting deal with Disney. You can learn more about the details here.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 53%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.