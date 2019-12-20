Star Wars: Mark Hamill Had a Secret Role in The Rise of Skywalker

While Luke Skywalker might not have the most prominent role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, that doesn’t mean that Mark Hamill doesn’t have a major part in the film. Fans might not notice the appearance of the Star Wars legend early on, but Hamill does have a surprising role as an alien early on. Unfortunately, the character meets a grisly end but it does continue to strengthen Hamill’s legacy in the Star Wars saga. So be warned, these are mild spoilers however they shouldn’t ruin your enjoyment of the new movie.

Much like in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Hamill gives voice to a new alien in the saga though this one plays a major role in the Resistance. He plays a large horned creature known as Boolio, and he aids Finn, Poe, R2D2, and Chewbacca in procuring a message from a spy embedded inside the First Order.

But we later learn Boolio’s tragic fate after the Knights of Ren arrive on his planet, and Kylo Ren returns to his Star Destroyer with the severed head of the alien on display as proof that a spy has infiltrated their ranks. Alas, poor Boolio, we hardly knew you.

Hamill spoke about his return to the Star Wars franchise, explaining the circumstances surrounding his return in The Rise of Skywalker during an interview with the Associated Press.

“I had closure in [The Last Jedi],” Hamill explained. “The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost.”

Luke Skywalker’s impact on the franchise is wide, but Hamill’s role cannot be overstated. The actor has embodied the heart and soul of the Star Wars saga since the first film premiered over 40 years ago.

If we still get to see Hamill continue with his impeccable voice acting skills in future Star Wars projects, fans should be satisfied by his presence in the franchise that helped define his career.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.