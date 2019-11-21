New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker TV Spot Sees Rey Confronting Vader’s Helmet

We’re finally set to see the end of the Skywalker Saga next month with the release of ninth film in the series, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And while the film will wrap up the adventures of Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron, it will also look back at the legacy of the previous movies and some of its most iconic characters. The newest TV spot for the next movie offers a brief tease of what fans can expect, especially when it comes to the franchise’s biggest villain in Darth Vader.

In the new commercial for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, there’s a quick shot of Rey approaching the destroyed helmet of Darth Vader that Kylo Ren seemingly keeps as a souvenir. This scene takes place in the same location as that mysterious shot of Rey and Kylo Ren shattering a Darth Vader statue, which appears to be a variation of the healing chamber seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Because this movie will be the end of the Skywalker Saga, it will not only serve as the ending of the sequel trilogy but of all eight movies that came before as well. And while Vader’s legacy will continue to be felt, there will be more immediate involvement from Emperor Palpatine as the character is set to return in The Rise of Skywalker.

Director J.J. Abrams explained to Entertainment Weekly that he’s having to wrap up over 40 years worth of storylines in The Rise of Skywalker, which is a daunting task.

“Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams admitted. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” he explained. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

While this is the end of the Skywalker Saga, it will not be the end of the franchise. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy spoke with Rolling Stone and explained that there are a lot of possibilities in store for the future of Star Wars.

“We’ve got various things we’re looking at and various ways in which we can begin or not. As you can imagine. You know, do you go back? Do you go forward? All those questions are being asked. Do we stay in this galaxy? Do we go to another? The universe is never-ending. [Laughs.] The good news and the bad news. They have endless possibilities. It’s liberating, it’s exciting, and it creates a lot of pressure and anxiety as well.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.