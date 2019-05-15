Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Gets a 16-Bit Trailer

The first trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has gotten quite a lot of attention since it initially debuted last month — including some pretty awesome fan-made remakes. A new video from John Stratman, which you can check out above, creates a shot-for-shot remake of the trailer in 16-bit style.

The end result is pretty awesome, from Luke Skywalker’s narration popping up as title cards, to the detailed recreation of some of the trailer’s more memorable moments. Plus, you have to check out the delightfully-retro way that Emperor Palpatine’s laugh factors in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Details are still relatively slim about The Rise of Skywalker, other than that the film is poised to be the final chapter of the “Skywalker Saga”.

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” director JJ Abrams shared last month. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

“There have been a lot of ideas since the beginning, since George first came up with this, of where things could go,” Abrams explained in a subsequent interview. “We had a meeting with him before we even wrote the script about this. So a lot of what we have taken, is really taken to heart, everything that’s come before. While it’s been obviously significantly challenging, it’s been a greater opportunity than a challenge. I cannot wait for you to see what this movie is.”

The Rise of Skywalker will feature returning appearances from Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) and Lieutenant Connix (Billie Lourd). Carrie Fisher will also be posthumously returning as Leia Organa in the film, through the use of archival footage.

New cast members joining the film include Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie, Matt Smith, and Dominic Monaghan. The film will be directed by J.J. Abrams, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Chris Terrio.

What do you think of the 16-bit trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will land in theaters on December 20th.