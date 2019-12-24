Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Hints Darth Revan Is Now Canon

Audiences are currently digesting everything in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and final film in the franchise’s main saga. Even with quite a lot to process within the film itself, there are a lot of details that are coming to light, largely thanks to the film’s official visual dictionary. One sheds light on part of the Dark Side’s efforts, and might canonize a key character from Star Wars’ Legends canon in the process. Spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below! Only look if you want to know!

The official Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary dives further into the Sith troopers, the red-hued soldiers who are part of Emperor Palpatine’s (Ian McDiarmid) “Final Order”. While the troopers are only introduced in the film’s third act – and without much additional fanfare or backstory – the visual dictionary dives further into their makeup. This includes the revelation that the Sith troopers are divided into three legions of 5,000, each of which are named after an ancient Sith Lord, but “only the Sith Eternal cultists know the significance of these names.” One of these legions is named the “Revan Legion”, which appears to be a reference to none other than Darth Revan.

Revan originated in the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video game, and quickly became one of the most prominent figures in that corner of the Legends universe. The game established Revan as a loyal member of the Jedi Order, only to later reveal that he was a former Sith who had been brainwashed into a new identity by the Jedi. In subsequent portrayals, Revan attempts to discover more about his former identity, and grows closer to both the Dark and the Light sides in the process.

The character has grown popular enough to earn his own action figure, and fans have hoped to see him enter the main canon at some point and time. The Last Jedi teased Revan’s existence in a subtle way, when it was hinted that the Kyber crystal from his lightsaber was among Luke Skywalker’s possessions on Ahch-To.

The visual dictionary also dives into more of the Sith Lords who have battalions named after them, which include Andeddu, Tanis, Tenebrous, Phobos, and Desolous. Phobos and Desolous originated from 2008’s The Force Unleashed video game, which George Lucas used to cover some of the time between the prequel and original trilogies. While The Rise of Skywalker doesn’t reference any of these Sith Lords in the film itself, this little bit of worldbuilding will surely tide fans over.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.