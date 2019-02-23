New ‘Star Wars’ TV Series Reportedly Beginning Production

Production has launched in the U.K. on an as-yet-revealed Star Wars television series expected to premiere on Disney+, Fantha Tracks reports.

The unnamed series will be the third live-action Star Wars project headed to Disney's premiere streaming service, due out later this year, joining Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian and the Rogue One prequel-slash-spinoff centered around Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). Also slated for Disney+ is the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars revival.

This new Star Wars series will shoot under production name 'Series III Productions (UK) Limited,' a name reported to be registered on the public U.K. companies register on October 12, 2018. Lucasfilm is likely to formally announce the series at Chicago's Star Wars Celebration in April.

It was reported by the oft-reputable Star Wars News Net just days ago an Obi-Wan Kenobi-centric series is in the works at Disney+, fulfilling fans' cries for a project headlined by the Jedi Master once played by Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor.

Other reports surfaced claiming Disney+ was eyeing multiple new series set in a galaxy far, far away, including projects centered around a young Princess Leia, Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), the Knights of Ren, Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), and Darth Bane.

Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn recently told The Hollywood Reporter he's open to creator-backed series birthed by the ever-expanding Disney+, including The Mandalorian, born of an idea by Lucasfilm and chief Kathleen Kennedy.

"The service will accommodate both film and television product, so each of the entities that is under my umbrella is charged with the challenge or responsibility of coming up with programming that can go directly to the service. I say to [Walt Disney Pictures president of production] Sean Bailey, 'I have good news. You can now make a McFarland, U.S.A. again.' That was an example of a wonderful movie that lost money. But this is the perfect vehicle for that kind of movie," Horn said.

"Kathy Kennedy and Lucasfilm came up with the idea — it wasn't mine — of an episodic Star Wars series called The Mandalorian, done by Jon Favreau. And the people at Disney Animation and Pixar are saying, 'What can we do?' Everyone wears an additional hat now. [Disney CEO] Bob [Iger] has said the service is now his No. 1 priority. Netflix and companies like Amazon represent the great disruption in our business and a seismic shift in consumer offerings and viewing patterns. The interesting thing, which is not resolved yet, is how big is the consumer appetite for these incremental services? I like our chances."

Disney+ launches late 2019. Lucasfilm releases the J.J. Abrams-directed Star Wars: Episode IX to theaters December 20.

