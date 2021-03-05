Star Wars Fans Celebrate Kelly Marie Tran’s Birthday
Today is a big day for birthdays from Betty White to James Earl Jones, but the voice behind Darth Vader isn't the only Star Wars star to be born on January 17th... Happy Birthday, Kelly Marie Tran! The wonderful woman known for playing Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker turns 32 today. Many people have taken to social media to wish Tran a "Happy Birthday" despite the fact that she's not on Twitter. We're seeing a whole lot of love for the actor today, and many people are hyping up her upcoming projects.
One such project is Raya and the Last Dragon, which will mark Disney Animation Studios' first movie inspired by Southeast Asia with Tran being the first Southeast Asian actor to star in a project from the studio. The movie is set to hit theaters and Disney+ in March. "She is someone who is technically a princess but I think that what's really cool about this project, about this character, specifically is that everyone's trying to flip the narrative on what it means to be a princess," Tran explained to Entertainment Weekly. "Raya is totally a warrior. When she was a kid, she was excited to get her sword. And she grows up to be a really badass, gritty warrior and can really take care of herself."
You can check out some of the posts for Tran's birthday below...
Star Wars Icon
Help us in wishing the incredible Kelly Marie Tran a very happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/i4kCc5YGRR— Star Wars (@starwars) January 17, 2021
We Love You
Happy birthday to the queen that is Kelly Marie Tran. Thank you for sharing your talent, joy, & beauty with the world! We love you so much!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hhYZ5ZIfdv— Alia / BLM! 🦋 (@LetBenSoloLive) January 17, 2021
Good Question
It’s Kelly Marie Tran’s bornday. HAVE YOU PRAISED HER YET??? 🧡🔥✨ https://t.co/D0bWFo9cFD— Laura K-A: "We are what they Grogu beyond" 😌 (@Laura_K_A) January 17, 2021
Don't Miss!
Kelly Marie Tran’s birthday today? Let’s take a moment to hype up her future projects. pic.twitter.com/nbgD9IUY6z— JohndaVision 🎬 (@johneberlejr) January 17, 2021
Deserves the World
Happiest of birthdays to Kelly Marie Tran! We're so grateful for the warmth and conviction she infused Rose with, and are thrilled to see her career taking off in a big way. She deserves every success in the world. pic.twitter.com/fRPLDfRac5— Scavenger's Hoard (@ScavengersHoard) January 17, 2021
Fan Art
Wishing Kelly Marie Tran the happiest of birthdays today 💖💖💖#HappyBirthdayKellyMarieTran pic.twitter.com/306fN6HgAs— kate (@bb_kate_art) January 17, 2021
An Inspiration
Happy birthday #KellyMarieTran! 👑 Thank you for inspiring all of us with your kindness and portrayal of amazing characters. I can’t wait to watch you continue to succeed in the future! 🙌✨ pic.twitter.com/HnXwX3z1aw— JM-2187 🏳️🌈 (@alostgamer) January 17, 2021
Fan Moment
happy birthday to my absolute fave Kelly Marie Tran pic.twitter.com/M9xC5ngYMj— alexis 🦋✨ (@theriseofren) January 17, 2021
F the Haters
hope miss loan “kelly marie” tran is having a fantastic birthday, the fact that she is thriving is a big middle finger to the haters and we love this for her!!!! pic.twitter.com/cnrNBqfGkA— jar jireh binks, home edition (yes, still) (@sulcusandjirehs) January 17, 2021
Too Cute
Billie Lourd and Kelly Marie Tran behind the scenes of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker pic.twitter.com/NCtMobm6by— Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) January 17, 2021
That's Range
Happy Birthday Kelly Marie Tran! pic.twitter.com/9cbAPulKqp— Reylo 罗宾 🦋💜🐈⬛ (@ReyloRobyn2011) January 17, 2021
Facts Only
Twitter may be awful, but Kelly Marie Tran is one of the brightest stars to come out of the sequel trilogy #KellyMarieTran pic.twitter.com/rZN34tmw8u— bruce (he/him) (@thebrucio) January 17, 2021