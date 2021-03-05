Star Wars Fans Celebrate Kelly Marie Tran’s Birthday

Today is a big day for birthdays from Betty White to James Earl Jones, but the voice behind Darth Vader isn't the only Star Wars star to be born on January 17th... Happy Birthday, Kelly Marie Tran! The wonderful woman known for playing Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker turns 32 today. Many people have taken to social media to wish Tran a "Happy Birthday" despite the fact that she's not on Twitter. We're seeing a whole lot of love for the actor today, and many people are hyping up her upcoming projects.

One such project is Raya and the Last Dragon, which will mark Disney Animation Studios' first movie inspired by Southeast Asia with Tran being the first Southeast Asian actor to star in a project from the studio. The movie is set to hit theaters and Disney+ in March. "She is someone who is technically a princess but I think that what's really cool about this project, about this character, specifically is that everyone's trying to flip the narrative on what it means to be a princess," Tran explained to Entertainment Weekly. "Raya is totally a warrior. When she was a kid, she was excited to get her sword. And she grows up to be a really badass, gritty warrior and can really take care of herself."

You can check out some of the posts for Tran's birthday below...