Star Wars: What is the Sword of Talzin?

The opening sequence of the Star Wars: Ahsoka series finale brought a major weapon from Star Wars: The Clone Wars into live-action, the blade of Talzin. Previously only seen one time in the animated Clone Wars series, the sword of Talzin is a weapon previously wielded by Mother Talzin, one of the Nightsisters. A weapon created by the green magic from Dathomir, Talzin's blade was previously used by the Nightsister to fight none other than Jedi Master Mace Windu. Though it has the appearance of a regular sword, the magic infused into Talzin's blade gives it the capability to block lightsabers. Spoilers for Star Wars: Ahsoka follow!

In Star Wars: Ahsoka, the Nightsisters manifest Talzin's blade and present it to Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) as a reward for hearing their call and coming to their aid. After she pledges to their sisterhood, and they infuse her with their magic and alter her appearance to appear like their own, they present her with Talzin's sword. As the green flames lick off the blade they prepare to finally face off against Ahsoka, Sabine, and Ezra.

After Morgan Elsbeth is left behind by Thrawn and the Nightsisters, she uses the blade of Talzin in a battle against Ahsoka herself. Their battle naturally carries over across multiple locations, with Ahsoka eventually getting the upperhand. In a slick move, Ahsoka is able to knock the breath out of Morgan Elsbeth and take the blade of Talzin from her grasp. Ahsoka then uses both her own lightsaber and the blade of Talzin to slide open the Nightsister, killing her. The next time that Ahsoka is seen however, the blade of Talzin is nowhere to be found. Perhaps the Nightsisters magic was able to pull it from where it fell, or maybe a simple continuity error resulted in it no longer appearing in the shot.

